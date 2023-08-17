Sergio Perez Urged to ‘Just Quit’ After Red Bull Make a Monkey Out of Daniel Ricciardo Situation in Latest PR Stunt

The first half of the 2023 F1 season turned out to be quite difficult for Sergio Perez as the Mexican failed to match his teammate Max Verstappen. While there have been widespread speculations about Perez losing his seat, things have only been made worse by the return of Daniel Ricciardo to F1. Amidst a consensus that Ricciardo might be the one to replace Perez, a reference to the same was made in Red Bull’s latest promotional video, which made the fans go crazy.

Advertisement

Red Bull came out with a promotional video about the Las Vegas GP. The 7-minute-long clip follows Perez’s wild night in Vegas where he takes a Red Bull F1 car for a spin before losing it. The most interesting part is that Perez tries to hide all of it from his team boss, Christian Horner.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the video, Perez recalls doing donuts with his F1 car in the middle of the street, when he is suddenly asked by Horner if he wants some donuts. To make things extremely awkward, it turns out that the donuts are from a brand named “Danny’s Donuts” with a picture of Ricciardo as the logo.

Fans had a plethora of mixed reactions to the above. While the duo is seen having a laugh about it in the behind-the-scenes shots shown during the credits, fans believe that the Milton Keynes outfit has taken the disrespect to a different level.

Sergio Perez should not put up with such disrespect

The aforementioned sequence did not sit well with some fans. Twitter user Can mentioned that Perez should just quit at this point without tolerating this disrespect any further.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rosbergcore/status/1691818528725197200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some other fans had funnier responses regarding the whole issue. One Twitter user claimed that Ricciardo must have sent his Alpha Tauri gloves in the box for Perez to take over.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FwdSlashF1/status/1691847587807068580?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Most of the responses, however, pointed out how disrespectful it was on behalf of Red Bull to pull a prank like this. One fan claimed that the current situation was even worse than what happened with Nyck de Vries.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hyebxx/status/1691857405133422636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan, Roxane, commented that if it were her, she would not have tolerated this disrespect.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/logansdeIos/status/1691884100037042191?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ricciardo is back just in time

While Red Bull is busy making fun of the Ricciardo – Perez situation, the Honey Badger will be extremely happy about being able to drive in the Las Vegas GP, even if it is in a not-so-fast AlphaTauri.

Back in 2022, Ricciardo had expressed his desire to race at the new street circuit that is set to run through the heart of Sin City. The Australian driver had joked that he was thinking of retiring from F1, but after hearing about the Las Vegas GP, he postponed it.

While Ricciardo did go into an eight month long sabbatical, the universe worked its wonders and the former Red Bull driver is back in F1. With less than 100 days to go till F1 takes to the streets of Las Vegas, the entire sport is gearing up for one the most glamorous races in recent times.