Sergio Perez Vows to Become a ‘Cheerful Father’ for His Family After Opening Up on Mental Health Struggles in F1

In the high-speed, high-stakes world of Formula 1, the mental fortitude of drivers is often overlooked. However, a growing number of drivers, including Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, and now Sergio Perez, have opened up about the mental challenges they face. Recently, it was Perez who spoke about the same, as reported by De Limburger.

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull Racing is no easy task. Perez, who is currently partnered up with the Dutchman, insists that it takes a huge toll on his mental health. This is mainly because of how superior Verstappen is. Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon also struggled to match Verstappen’s performance level during their time at Red Bull. Perez has also been facing similar problems since joining the team in 2021.

He admits that driving alongside Verstappen requires great mental toughness. The ability to give 100 percent every weekend, regardless of his position, as Verstappen does, is tough.

Sergio Perez, a family man in the fast lane

Sergio Perez, known for being a family man through and through, is a father to three young children, one of whom was just born. Balancing the demands of a high-pressure F1 career with family responsibilities can be a daunting task. Perez has been candid about the mental strength required to survive in the competitive environment of Red Bull.

According to RBR daily on Twitter, Championship struggles made it difficult for him to deal happily with his wife and children at home. Seeing the impact this was having on his family, Perez decided to seek help from a therapist. Under his therapist’s guidance, Perez is working to be the best version of himself both on and off the track. This journey has allowed him to rediscover positivity and bring that energy into his own life.

Even at 33, Perez insists he still learns every day, both in Formula 1 and in life. This continuing education feeds his passion for the sport and provides him with amazing experiences.

Having Max Verstappen as teammate is extremely difficult for Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez recently spoke about his experience as a team-mate of Max Verstappen, describing it as a tough effort. However, he also expressed admiration for Verstappen’s dedication and the way he pushes himself and his team-mates to the limit.

Perez acknowledged the difficulty of being Verstappen’s teammate but valued seeing his talent, hard work and unwavering focus. He also considers himself luck to be working with a driver as great as Verstappen.

Perez acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with having a teammate who consistently delivers exceptional play and gives his all on and off the track. Currently, Perez is P2 in the championship, unlike his teammate Verstappen, who is sitting miles ahead in F1. Verstappen is likely to seal his third consecutive world title in Qatar in two weeks time.