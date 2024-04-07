Sergio Perez’s Career Best Qualifying Performance in Japan Teaches Christian Horner a Harsh Lesson as Briton Loses “a Few Quid”

Sergio Perez has struggled massively during qualifying since the start of the 2022 season. His performances on a one-lap were so poor last year that several reports even emerged that Red Bull could replace him for this season. However, the Milton Keynes-based outfit chose to stick with Perez, and the Mexican seems to be repaying the favor. The 34-year-old qualified an outstanding second for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, his career-best qualifying performance at Suzuka (previous was fourth). Consequently, of Perez’s strong performance, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner lost out on “a few quid.”

Speaking about the same, Horner told Perez on the team radio after qualifying, “You’ve cost me a few quid today, great job“. The driver from Guadalajara had an interesting reply for Horner as he said, “Now, you see how to motivate me.”

It seems that Perez enjoys proving people wrong. The former Racing Point driver seems to have proven Horner wrong since the Briton lost his bet.

Perez now hopes to carry on his form during Sunday’s main race. Even if the Mexican cannot challenge Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen for the win, he will at least hope to finish second to help his side register a third 1-2 for the season.

With Perez having rediscovered his form now, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko seems to have an interesting theory to explain it. The Austrian claimed that Perez is performing significantly better because he wants to extend his contract at Milton Keynes.

Helmut Marko reveals why Sergio Perez is now motivated more than ever

Helmut Marko analyzed the Mexicans’ performance after Sergio Perez qualified as an outstanding second for the Japanese GP this weekend. In an interview with Sky Germany, the 80-year-old said (as quoted by crash.net), “You can see he can do it. But perhaps it also plays a role that next year’s contracts are at stake“.

However, Marko made it clear that it is still too early for Red Bull to make any decision about their 2025 driver line-up. As for Perez, the best he can do is consistently deliver such strong performances.

Perez seems to have found his Achilles heel from last year and is determined to have a better 2024 campaign. After his qualifying performance, the 34-year-old told the media that he performed better because he had now “stopped inventing.”

Throughout the 2023 season, Perez tried several things to reduce the gap with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. As a result, he often made mistakes that cost him dearly. Since he is no longer doing the same now, Perez seems in a good position to have a strong campaign this year.