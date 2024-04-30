Why Did Tua Tagovailoa’s QB Brother Taulia Go Undrafted During 2024 NFL Draft?

The journey to NFL stardom is not straight and sometimes bumpier than expected, just as it is for Taulia Tagivailoa. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s brother Taulia had a rough ride from the start as he tried to enter the professional football landscape with high hopes, only to face disappointment in the NFL Draft 2024.

Advertisement

It began with the NFL Draft Pro Day, where the younger Tagovailoa represented the Maryland Terrapins. He stepped onto the field with aspirations of impressing the scouts as he boasted his name as the all-time leading passer in the Big Ten conference. However, he faced an uphill battle in translating his success at the collegiate level to impress NFL scouts, facing concerns about his arm strength and accuracy. Previously denied an NFL Combine invite, he only received appreciation for his athleticism and football IQ.

So, what went wrong with Taulia Tagovailoa? Some even point to his completion rate, which ranked 58th in the NCAA at just 37.3 percent, among other shortcomings. Despite his undeniable talent, he was denied one more year of eligibility by the NCAA, making Taulia Tagovailoa stand at a crossroads. But, there might still be hope for him.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Brother Tualia to Go All-In at Seattle Seahawks Rookie Camp

Tua Tagovialoa’s brother and former Maryland standout Taulia has secured an opportunity to showcase his skills and impress interested parties at the upcoming Seattle Seahawks rookie camp. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network recently reported that the younger Tagovailoa will participate in the camp this weekend, aiming to carve his path into the big league.

“Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa will participate in the Seahawks’ rookie camp this coming weekend, source says,“ wrote Garafolo via X.

Undrafted as of now, Taulia once led the boards and fan sentiments at Maryland. Across three seasons, he amassed impressive stats, with 69 touchdowns to his name. In 2023, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 3,377 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also earned a passer rating of 145.1, showing consistent growth in his completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio each season.

Now, as Taulia Tagovailoa enters the Seattle rookie camp, he steps into a quarterback room already populated by Geno Smith and Sam Howell. Thus, he will need to showcase his skills during those camps to impress the coaching staff and secure a position as the third-string quarterback, at least for the time being.