Sergio Perez’s Father Antonio Makes Public Appearance With Son Weeks After Major Health Scare

Sergio Perez’s father Antonio Perez Garibay was found unconscious in his home’s bathroom in Mexico City in the early hours of September 15th. He was rushed to the hospital. The Mexican Red Cross responded swiftly, providing the required medical attention. Weeks after the health scare, Perez’s father has now made a public appearance with his son.

Soon after being rushed to the hospital, the Red Bull driver’s press office revealed details about the incident. Perez Garibay took to Instagram to update his condition and thank people for their support and concern. Multiple reels and posts of the recovery soon followed the initial update.

Antonio was recently spotted with his son at a festival in Mexico. As per @f1gossippoffical, the father-son duo were at a traditional party that takes place in Guadalajara. The social media account posted a picture of the duo at the festival with Checo wearing a lucha libre mask.

Perez’s father seems to be back on track with his political life as well. The Mexican politician has made multiple posts on Instagram with various delegates, and of him attending various foundational events. He also interviewed with the Leader Mexico magazine, talking about the various aspects of his life.

Perez Garibay most recently posted multiple pictures with ambassadors from all around the world. The caption of the post read, “Ambassadors of the world today in Casa Mexico Perez all in favor of our President.”

What was Antonio Perez Garibay’s health scare?

Perez’s father suffered a pretty heart attack that led to him collapsing in the bathroom. According to Heraldo Mexico, “[The] Former Federal Deputy was hospitalized due to a pre-infarction.” He made a speedy recovery and was soon discharged from the hospital.

As per the reports, the heart condition happened around the time Sergio crashed with Carlos Sainz at the Azerbaijan GP. Perez Garibay’s pre-infarction may or may not be related to his son’s crash in Baku.

According to Si.com, “Everything happened after the accident. The shock of the accident may have caused it. They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted.”

Perez had been under pressure from Red Bull to perform and Baku would’ve been a great result as he would’ve finished ahead of Verstappen. Unfortunately, the crash in the penultimate lap put everything in jeopardy.