Sergio Perez’s Father Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious Post Baku Crash

Sergio Perez‘s father Antonio Perez Garibay reportedly suffered a pre-heart attack in the early hours of September 15. This was around the same time that Perez had a massive accident with Carlos Sainz at the Azerbaijan GP. The details surrounding Perez Sr.’s hospitalization have been revealed by the Red Bull driver’s press office.

According to Heraldo Mexico, “[The] Former Federal Deputy, was hospitalized due to a pre-infarction… The accident took place in Mexico City and he was immediately transferred to receive medical attention.”

Sergio Perez’s father Antonio suffered a pre-infarction after the Baku crash, was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital center, but is in stable condition Hope papa parez is doing well. https://t.co/qR7MxEiruB — Guido (@PittStopPulse) September 17, 2024

Perez‘s father was found unconscious in his home bathroom, prompting an immediate call to health services. The Mexican Red Cross responded swiftly, providing Perez Garibay with medical attention and aiding in his recovery.

The press statement also released a picture of the politician on a bed in the hospital receiving the required care. According to the available information, he is making a speedy recovery. However, it isn’t known if he’s been discharged or is still under the hospital’s care.

Although Perez Garibay was found unconscious shortly after Perez’s crash in Baku, there has been no clarification on whether the accident was related to his pre-heart attack. However, given the timing and Perez Garibay’s deep passion for his son’s job, a link between the two incidents remains a possibility.

Implications of Perez’s Crash with Carlos Sainz

Perez crashed with Sainz on the penultimate lap of the race in Baku on Sunday. Fighting for P3, Sainz got a better run out of turn 1 but went wide allowing Perez to sneak on the inside. As they were side to side, they made contact, which put them both into the wall.

Perez had been struggling for form for the majority of this season, and with reports of him being replaced in 2025, a good result in Azerbaijan was a must-have for the Mexican.

P2 was on the cards with Leclerc struggling with no grip at the rear. Unfortunately, the crash with Sainz took away the possibility of anything from the Azerbaijan GP. This not only affected Perez’s future at Red Bull but also the Milton Keynes-based outfit in the standings, who’ve now been overtaken By McLaren.

Christian Horner blamed Sainz for the crash as he moved in support of his driver. However, both drivers went to see the stewards after the race, and the crash was deemed as a racing incident.