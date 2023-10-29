Sergio Perez’s Father Shockingly Lauds the Red Bull Management and Max Verstappen: “I Love Helmut Marko”

Of late, the Mexican F1 fans have grown angry with Max Verstappen and Red Bull because of their treatment of Sergio Perez. As the criticism around the Guadalajara-born driver continues to increase, so does the aggressive approach of Perez’s fans toward his team and teammates. However, Sergio Perez’s father has sent his son’s fans into shock following his latest comments on Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen.

Ahead of the Mexico City GP, Antonio Perez Garibay had nothing but good words for the Oracle Red Bull Racing camp despite all that’s been going around his son. He claimed Checo shares the best relationship he’s ever had in F1 with Verstappen while also saying his son will be a Red Bull driver for a long time, as reported by GP Blog.

“Checo will certainly drive for this team with Max for another ten years and in those ten years Checo might win a world title. I think it’s great that my son is competing with the best driver in the world. That is Max Verstappen at the moment.”

Perez Sr. also took the opportunity to heap praises on Helmut Marko, the man formerly accused of using xenophobic remarks when addressing the 33-year-old.

“Dr. Marko is the best, the best supporter in the world that Checo could wish for. He has a winning mentality and pushes Checo. I love that and I love Dr. Marko.”

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen’s synergy took a hit in 2022

During the 2022 Sao Paolo GP, Verstappen refused to allow Perez to pass through after the latter gave him a position in the hopes of him being able to catch George Russell. However, the Dutchman refused to give back the position, following which Perez accused Verstappen of not being a team player.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Foodef11/status/1592168168566317058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Their relationship took a reported hit after that. There would always be tension between the duo, and both drivers looked to aggressively one-up each other every chance they got, be it on or off the track. Even the fans have taken sides, and there has been a major divide between both sides despite both drivers being part of the same team.

Verstappen needed extra security in Mexico

Given the poor treatment of the local hero, fans have taken an aggressive turn against Red Bull and Max Verstappen. It has reached an extent that there is a threat of physical damage to the three-time world champion. As such, the 26-year-old will have bodyguards around him for protection, throughout his time in Mexico.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1718006864980455891?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Sergio Perez asked his fans to come out in support of his team as well as his teammate rather than be angry with them. He added they should cheer for Verstappen instead of jeering the way they did in Austin. Whether or not the fans will listen to the local hero’s words will be clear once the feature race begins on Sunday.