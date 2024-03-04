mobile app bar

How Is NASCAR’s Daniel Suarez Related to F1 Champion Max Verstappen? Details About Relationship Between the Two Drivers

Last Christmas, Daniel Suarez posted a group photo on X, captioning it, “Merry Christmas from Brazil, amigos!” And in that picture, F1 star Max Verstappen was seen posing with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet. Seeing the post, many might have wondered how the NASCAR star is related to Verstappen.

The Red Bull Racing driver’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet is the eldest daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. Meanwhile, her sister, Julia, is engaged to the #99 driver. Thus, Verstappen is Suarez’s soon-to-be wife’s brother-in-law. Suarez and Julia have been dating since 2019.

In 2022, Suarez popped the big question to Piquet while the lovebirds were on vacation in Monaco during the offseason. Suarez uploaded a picture of him kneeling with a ring in his hand before his lady love, who was visibly moved to tears. The post attracted an array of congratulatory messages from their friends and family. So much so, that even the 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson commented, “Nice work amigo!”

Will Daniel Suarez ever consider switching to F1?

Owing to his familial ties with the Formula 1 sensation, people might wonder: Will the Trackhouse driver ever consider switching to an F1 car? After all, when F1 stars like Kimi Raikkonen have competed in NASCAR before, why can’t it be the other way around?

Sadly, it doesn’t look like he will do that anytime soon. Suarez seems to be content with his choice of career and will perhaps never take part in open-wheel racing. But why so?

“There is always politics in sports, some more than others,” Suarez explained. “Here in NASCAR, there is also politics, but in Formula 1 it is a different world. It is a little bit tricky.”

But what if someone puts an F1 contract in front of the Mexican speedster? The 32-year-old said that he would probably not sign it right away. However, he did admit that perhaps he would be interested in making a switch later in his career. And that would solely be because Suarez considers himself a curious guy. Nevertheless, right now, he feels like he is exactly where he should be.

