“This Isn’t Junior Anymore”: James Vowles on Replacing Logan Sargeant Mid-Season

James Vowles claimed that replacing Logan Sargeant was the “toughest decision” he made in his career. Williams sacked Sargeant mid-season following his subpar performances and replaced him with Franco Colapinto. The Williams team principal believed it was high time to bring in someone who could consistently bring the best out of the car.

Vowles detailed his thought process by explaining how he was once a graduate and now, 30 years later, is a team principal because someone gave him a chance. At Williams, he wanted to give Sargeant a similar chance.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Vowles explained that because they did not produce a good enough car at the beginning of this season, it was understandable that both of his drivers were out of the points. That is why, he gave Sargeant the benefit of the situation and backed him to deliver when the car was “quick enough”.

BREAKING: Williams Racing have announced Logan Sargeant will be replaced for the remainder of the 2024 season by Franco Colapinto#F1 pic.twitter.com/6UOUhr37XU — Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2024

However, when Williams improved the car, only Alex Albon started to finish in the top 10. Sargeant was still way off the benchmark and that irked Vowles. He stated that when about 1,000 people in the team are working on the car and one of the two drivers consistently fails to deliver, it is imperative to “make a change”.

“This is not the junior [categories] anymore, this is the big stage. The decision came about because I want success for the organization and the team, and we were not going to deliver it with what we had.”, he stated.

The Williams boss explained how a single individual’s underperformance can demoralize the the whole team. Hence, the Grove outfit finalized the decision to bring in Colapinto. So far, the Argentine driver is living up to Vowles’ expectations.

Colapinto’s impressive F1 debut relative to Sargeant

Sargeant had a huge crash at the Dutch GP that required Williams to do a massive repair job. However, this wasn’t the first time the American put the car in the barriers, as in his short F1 career, he somewhat gained a reputation for crashing.

Although Colapinto also crashed the car into the barrier at the Azerbaijan GP, the Argentine scored points to back up his talent. Sargeant scored only one point in 37 races whereas Colapinto scored four points in his second race only. Vowles spoke highly of the Argentine, who was matching Albon’s pace for the majority of the race.

The 45-year-old stated that it was important for him to have a suitable replacement for Sargeant before he made the sacking decision. Vowles revealed that he knew about Colapinto’s talent when nobody batted an eye and now the whole world knows the 21-year-old. The Williams boss also hyped Colapinto as a candidate for the Audi/Sauber seat next season.