“That’s Brave”: Ralf Schumacher Ignores Risk of Outing Secrets as Ex-wife Joins Reality TV Show

Ralf Schumacher has congratulated his ex-wife Cora Schumacher for joining the reality TV show ‘Jungle Camp’. The former F1 driver revealed how they often used to talk about it and is now happy his former partner has joined the show, as she wished. With their relationship in the past, the former German driver is also not worried about Cora revealing any secrets on TV, as they have nothing to hide.

Advertisement

In an interview with BILD, Schumacher revealed anecdotes about their past discussions about the show. He stated, “Cora has always talked about it. I think that’s brave.” When asked about their shared past, Ralf was sure Cora wouldn’t reveal anything, as they are on good terms.

He reasoned about it, “I think that she wants to find her own topic with the jungle camp and won’t, for example, take up our shared past. After all, it was all a long time ago”. The former Williams driver still congratulated her and wished her the best to do well with the challenges on the show.

Advertisement

The format of the show involved celebrities living in a specially constructed campsite in a jungle. There they have to undertake challenges for food and shelter like a real-life simulation of being in the jungle. The show has the name “I’m a Celebrity… get me out of here!”, often the phrase people use if they want to leave the competition.

As for Cora, this is not her first appearance on a reality show. She previously appeared in the sixth season of Promi Big Brother in 2018. There, public votes evicted her within 10 days of entering the house.

Moreover, she also had her own show named Cora’s House of Love. This involved different men moving into a house to woo a celebrity. They have to convince her to choose them as the best fit within eight days.

The history of Cora and Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher got engaged and married Cora Schumacher (née) Brinkmann in 2001. They also had a son whom they named David in the same year. They were married until 2015 when they had their divorce. It was an ugly separation with a custody battle over their son.

Advertisement

David Schumacher, their son is also a racing driver and is not on talking terms with his mother. He lives with Ralf in Salzburg, Austria. David has raced in multiple junior formulas including Formula 3 and last year raced in the DTM category.

Even Cora has been a racer for a brief period. She predominantly used to race in the Mini Challenge Deutschland Series intermittently in the 2000s. Once she had to miss a couple of races to care for an injured Ralf. The German driver once injured himself at the 2004 US GP, suffering two vertebral fractures.