“Should’ve Seen Us Behind Close Doors”: Upset Lando Norris Slams Carlos Sainz Narrative With Honest Take

Friendships are a rare sight in F1; especially one formed between two teammates. Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz share one such relationship- one loved by fans, as is pretty much the prime example of a healthy relationship in F1. However, with Drive to Survive already running dramatic storylines, Norris gets frustrated about the twisted storyline around his best friend.

Reviewing his older scenes from DTS, Norris has fun describing other moments in the show but gets visibly irritated about the depiction of his relationship with then-McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris and his “enemy” Carlos Sainz

Looking back at an old overtake from when they were teammates, the Netflix crew replace radio conversations to add spice to the otherwise vanilla storyline of the season. Norris points out, “they made it out like we’re biggest enemies.”

Quickly catching himself before exposing the show, Norris covers up with some funny banter. Later, the film rolls to a scene of the duo teasing each other, after which Will Buxton seriously says, ‘the gloves are off between those two”

This ticks off Norris, who can’t help but chuckle at the narrative being put out. “You should’ve seen us behind closed doors.”

Norris joins a long list of drivers who have openly called out the over-dramatized storyline being put out by DTS. While the show has done wonders for the sport n terms of popularity, fans, and money, the distorted version of drivers’ lives remains the only pitfall.

Reality behind the “Carlando” duo

Lando Norris wasn’t too happy with Sainz’s move to Ferrari. However, the move did nothing to change their strong friendship. Further, the two were in rival teams fighting for the crucial third place in the constructor’s championship back in 2021.

Norris had then explained, “I don’t think that takes anything away from who we are, no matter what team we’re in.”

Other than not spending the same amount of tie together, nothing had changed between the two- the respect was still there and the competition was as high as always. And the competitiveness is not limited to just the F1 track- the golf buddies find every opportunity to lock horns on who is the better golfer.

The Carlando bromance is one of the few examples of amiable teammates within F1. in a sport where your teammate is your biggest competitor, such sightings are often rare.