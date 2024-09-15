“They Haven’t Been Best Friends This Weekend:” Oscar Piastri on Sergio Perez’s Crash With Carlos Sainz

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz found each other uncomfortably close on the Baku City Circuit a couple of times during the weekend but managed to stay clear of any incident. However, it all went horribly wrong the third time. They ended up colliding on the penultimate lap of the race while fighting for the final podium position behind Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.

Perez was closing in on Leclerc on the start-finish straight on lap 49 but an aggressive defense from the Managasque forced the Mexican wide, which allowed Sainz to slip through on the inside and take third. Sainz then got a good run behind Leclerc and almost challenged his teammate for second.

However, since he was on the outside, he couldn’t turn as early as he would have wanted as they approached turn two and that brought Perez back in a fight with the Spaniard for third. They eventually ended up making contact as they accelerated out of turn two and this incident ended both their races.

Sparks fly on the streets of Baku! This moment between Sainz and Perez effectively ended the race, and cost both the chance of a podium!#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/iR6UTynvpv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

The top three drivers saw the incident on the big screen in the cooldown room and Piastri, the race winner, made a hilarious comment. “They haven’t been the best friends this weekend,” said the Aussie driver.

The first incident between Perez and Sainz happened on Friday during FP2, after which both drivers were summoned by the stewards and the Spaniard was given a warning for impeding the Mexican in a fast section of the track. The roles were reversed on Saturday during FP3 when Perez was summoned for potentially impeding Sainz.

This occurred when Perez was cruising on the racing line, while Sainz, on a hot lap, had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The stewards have now summoned both Sainz and Perez for a third time after their crash on the penultimate lap of the race.

With both Red Bull and Ferrari suffering a huge point loss after the crash between Perez and Sainz, it is McLaren who emerged as the biggest winners. Heading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, McLaren were only eight points behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

However, thanks to Piastri’s sensational win and his teammate Lando Norris finishing fourth, the team now have a 20-point lead over Red Bull in the standings. As for Ferrari, they continue to remain in third and are now 31 points behind second-placed Red Bull.