Singapore GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1 will return to Singapore GP after two years of break due to the Covid-19 pandemic at the Marina Bay street circuit.

After two weeks of break from racing, drivers will return to track at the Singapore GP this weekend. Marina Bay street circuit has been off the F1 calendar for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

History shows that the racing at this particular track always turns out to be eventful and each of its 61 laps spread across the 5.063 km circuit is exciting.

However, this season, the F1 action could get even more eventful as heavy rain is predicted for the weekend.

Going into the 2022 Singapore GP, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will look forward to increasing his lead in the standings and if everything works out in his favour he might even be able to clinch the 2022 title this weekend itself.

Meanwhile, his rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc would want to close the gap to the Dutchman to maintain his position at P2 as Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez chases with only nine points difference in P3.

Furthermore, Mercedes who has had a tough year this season with the W13 would aim to clinch their first win at the Singapore GP.

Singapore GP Weather Forecast

A lot of rain has been forecasted for the upcoming race weekend. On Friday, the day of practice sessions, thunderstorms will take over the circuit with about a 49% chance of rain.

While the temperature is supposed to be at 31 degrees it is possible that the drivers will also see some dry spots on the track. On the day of qualifying, the temperatures will remain at 31 degrees but heavy rain along with thunderstorms will keep the situation quite similar to Friday.

The chances of rain on Saturday will increase to 69% and the overall weather will remain almost the same on the main race day, Sunday.

While the temperatures will slightly drop to 30 degrees on the race day, rain might still wreak havoc with a 60% chance of pours and thunderstorms.

