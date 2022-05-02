“Sir Uncle”– Lewis Hamilton claims only his niece and nephew address him with his knighthood title

Lewis Hamilton reveals that only his niece and nephew call him Sir ever since he got knighted by the British crown for his exceptional achievements.

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton was finally knighted by the British crown, but the reward was long-awaited by the fans. But as the saying it’s better late than never.

Every knight under the British crown is officially called a Sir. But Hamilton reveals that he doesn’t push anyone to address him with that title.

He reveals that only his niece and nephew address him as “Sir Uncle”. Moreover, he also disclosed that his father, jokingly, also calls him a Sir in between,

“No, no, just my day,” said Hamilton on Good Morning America when asked whether his friends give him a hard time over the title. “I don’t make anybody call me, Sir. My niece and nephew call me ‘Sir Uncle’.”

“It’s a huge privilege in the UK. But I don’t really notice it too often,” he added.

It’s lights out and away we go with 7-time #F1 world champion Sir @LewisHamilton in Times Square! The racing legend talks about the “booming” popularity of #Formula1 in the U.S. ahead of the inaugural #MiamiGP! 🏁🏎 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/7S2MFNS164 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 2, 2022

Lewis Hamilton is not having many expectations before Miami

In 2022, Hamilton has got an unusual start to the season. The seven-time world champion cannot compete against Ferrari and Red Bull on the top.

Currently, he stands P7 on the table, and can further slip, if his car doesn’t see any improvements. This year’s championship is already out of his reach for Hamilton, with only four races done so far.

Before his first race in Miami, Hamilton wouldn’t be confident to make anything significant. The Briton couldn’t even finish in the points in the last race.

So taking points from Miami would be his primary object as of now, instead of a podium. Though, Mercedes is expected to bring some upgrades in Spain, which can improve their performance.

But by what scale, it can only be known once they travel there. Nevertheless, Hamilton has decided to stick with his team, even in times of tough situations.

