Sitting Beside Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen Forced to Make His Pick: “If It’s Checo Next Year...”

The enduring narrative etched between Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo has underlined the second half of the 2023 season. While the Mexican holds a contract to drive for Red Bull in 2024, Ricciardo has been thrust into the spotlight as he too fights for that second seat at the Milton Keynes outfit.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen seems to be sitting on the fence. Uncharacteristically diplomatic, the 26-year-old was not inclined to budge either way when quizzed about his preferred driver line-up for next year.

Alongside Ricciardo at the press conference, Verstappen stated (as quoted by GPBlog.com), “If it’s Checo next year, then great. I have had a great working relationship with him, but also personally, I think he’s a great guy. And if it’s Daniel, then also we will get along fine, and we have a great time. F1 can be a tough sport. You’re asking these kind of questions, but yeah, maybe also nothing happens.”

Daniel Ricciardo puts a pin in Red Bull talks

Daniel Ricciardo has undoubtedly been engrossed in discussions with Red Bull about his future in the sport. However, even though Sergio Perez is seemingly on the verge of a Red Bull exit, Ricciardo has revealed that he’s not had any sort of ‘replacement’ talks with the team at all.

crash.net quoted him as explaining, “I haven’t [had talks with Red Bull]. All the stuff around my contract next year has been related to AlphaTauri. I’d say that’s honestly as far as that goes.” That isn’t to say that Ricciardo has completely ruled out a sensational return to the main team come 2024.

As things stand, Perez will drive for Red Bull in 2024. That being said, if he slips to third in the championship by the end of the three remaining races, Ricciardo may find himself busy in the off-season chalking a deal out with the team for next year.