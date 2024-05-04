WATCH: Tracis Kelce Jumps Around With Joy During 150th Kentucky Derby

Travis Kelce keeps winning. After the successful live New Heights Show, a new TV-host gig and a becoming the highest paid TE in the league, he’s reached the Kentucky Derby now.

According to a post by the official handle of the legendary event, Travis Kelce hit his first bet. Wearing a black top hat and an all white suit, he was seen jumping around with joy after the win. Here’s the clip from the derby’s Instagram:

Travis Kelce has been top and centre all through last season. His upsurging team’s increasing success only brightened up the spotlight on him. And the world opened up to the vulnerable funny giant, Travis along with striking a chord with the whole Kelce family.

Although loved in parts of America, separately, the last couple of years have made the Kelce family a household name. Now, Donna Kelce suggests gifts for Mother’s Day while everyone and their grandmas know that Jason owes Kylie an anniversary gift.

The weekly updates from New Heights and the unbeatable coverage of every move that Travis makes, gives fans a 360 perspective of keeping up with the Kelces. But everything comes with caveats. Like how Travis Kelce recently revealed that he made to make a big change in his life on account of him increased fame.

Travis Kelce Warns People Sending Things To His House

A part of fame is dealing with some of the perils of fans’ love. For the younger Kelce brother and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, that meant a lot of stuff that fans send him. It got so bad that he had to go down to the Post Office and ask them to send back whatever anyone sends for his house.

In months leading up to the brightest spotlight Kelce has faced in his career, his address was leaked online. He remembers,“The one thing you don’t realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house,”

Kelce has been slowly learning the art of being world-famous. And looks like with some more help from authorities and better securing his information, he should be well on his path to a great second career as a celebrity after he’s done with the Chiefs.