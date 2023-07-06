Snubbing ‘Family Reasons’, Schumacher Not Worried About Lewis Hamilton Emulating Michael Schumacher’s Legendary Record

Lewis Hamilton has established himself as one of the Greatest of All Time in Formula 1. The Briton has managed to equalize Michael Schumacher’s record of seven World Championship Titles. And with Hamilton still being in the sport for quite a few more years to come, he might even overtake Schumacher. However, Michael’s brother, Ralf Schumacher, is not worried about that at all.

Hamilton had almost overtaken Schumacher in 2021 when he came within touching distance of his eighth World Championship title. However, a hugely controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi ensured that Hamilton could achieve his dream.

After that race, Mercedes have just not been the same. 2022 marked the arrival of new regulations and Red Bull managed to get a huge jump on the Silver Arrows. Even though the 2023 season saw a slight improvement in their form, it is not enough to help Hamilton win his eighth title.

Observing how the Mercedes has been performing as of late, Ralf Schumacher commented ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix that if the team fails to find pace soon, it could be a very difficult season for them.

Schumacher wants the better driver to win

Back in 2021, with the title fight completely poised, Ralf Schumacher was asked by F1 insider whether he is supporting Verstappen, because if Hamilton wins the title, he would take away the record from Schumacher’s brother. Schumacher made it clear that it was not the case at all.

Schumacher said, “No. I’m always happy for whoever is best. For me, they’re both on par, they both deserve to be world champions.” He made it clear that he does not really worry about records and just wants the better driver to win.

He also spoke about how Verstappen had brought some fresh air into the sport as he was on his way to end the Mercedes dominance. Schumacher explained, “Somehow, of course, you wish for a change, but that has nothing to do with Michael, Lewis, or Max. In the end, the better man will win.”

At the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton, sadly, could not break Michael Schumacher’s record. As for Verstappen, 2021 marked the beginning of his own era of dominance.

The Mercedes downfall

Lewis Hamilton won his last race back in 2021 in Saudi Arabia. It has been 32 races since, and Hamilton has not been able to stand on the top step of the podium. He simply does not have the machinery underneath him capable enough of fighting for victories.

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this season, and the Briton still hasn’t penned down a contract renewal with the Silver Arrows. He even went to the lengths of saying that he has been quite unhappy at Mercedes since 2022.

Therefore, it has become quite a headache for the Brackley outfit, to convince Hamilton to stay with them. Whether they will be able to, remains to be seen.