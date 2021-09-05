F1

“So I think we are all at fault and nobody’s at fault”– Guenther Steiner finds nobody to blame for Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin fallout after qualifying

"So I think we are all at fault and nobody's at fault"– Guenther Steiner finds nobody to blame for Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin fallout after qualifying
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I don’t think we can really assume that it will always end up in an incident"– Toto Wolff doesn't expect a repeat of Silverstone incident as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to front row again
Next Article
"Adam Sandler reps Brooklyn as he's spotted balling in KD14s": Hustle's star was copping Kevin Durant's latest signature shoe
Latest Posts