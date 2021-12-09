F1

“So much fighting between the two main protagonists” – Ross Brawn appeals to Mercedes and Red Bull to ensure clean racing in the season-finale at Abu Dhabi

"So much fighting between the two main protagonists" - Ross Brawn appeals to Mercedes and Red Bull to ensure clean racing in the season-finale at Abu Dhabi
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"He can't just smash Lewis Hamilton off track": Michael Masi warns Max Verstappen about a potential points penalty if he intentionally collides with his title rival at the Abu Dhabi GP
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"So much fighting between the two main protagonists" - Ross Brawn appeals to Mercedes and Red Bull to ensure clean racing in the season-finale at Abu Dhabi
“So much fighting between the two main protagonists” – Ross Brawn appeals to Mercedes and Red Bull to ensure clean racing in the season-finale at Abu Dhabi

“So much fighting between the two main protagonists” – F1 Managing Director Ross Brawn is…