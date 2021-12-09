“So much fighting between the two main protagonists” – Ross Brawn appeals to Mercedes and Red Bull to ensure clean racing in the season-finale at Abu Dhabi

“So much fighting between the two main protagonists” – F1 Managing Director Ross Brawn is proud of Mercedes and Red Bull and wants them to ensure nothing ‘dirty’ happens between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during the Abu Dhabi GP.

The world is waiting with bated breath for the season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, where two titans will clash for the world title – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

#F1 #RossBrawn who still believes it is a fair play between #Lewis and #Max as you look to the facts below, it is unbelievable that Ross Brawn is defending Lewis and Michael Masi pic.twitter.com/CHAqjUotGK — Robert Freitag (@RobertF54721288) December 8, 2021

The duo has done just that multiple times this season – think Silverstone, Italy, and most recently Jeddah. And this is precisely why F1 MD Ross Brawn wants their teams to ensure it’s a clean race, with the winner being a worthy one.

“This sport has had everything this season and it gave us even more on Sunday. So much intrigue, so much tension, so much fighting between the two main protagonists. It was just sensational.

“I think it’s been 47 years since we went into the last race with both contenders on the same points and I think everybody wants to see a fabulous contest in Abu Dhabi.

“It will be tough. Neither will give an inch, but we want a sporting competition. We don’t want to step over the line.

“We don’t want this championship to be decided by stewards’ decisions and to end up in the appeal courts or elsewhere, it must end up on the track in Abu Dhabi with the best driver winning.”

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamrosilton are locked together on an incredible 369.5 points, with the former holding a slight advantage after having won 9 races to Hamilton’s 8.

