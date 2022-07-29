F1

“Some are happy that Sebastian Vettel is retiring” – Ralf Schumacher reveals voices who welcome 4-time world champion’s career end

"Some are happy that Sebastian Vettel is retiring" - Ralf Schumacher reveals voices who welcome 4-time world champion's career end
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Virat Kohli next match date: When will Virat Kohli play for India again?
Next Article
Renuka Singh husband: Renuka Singh Thakur hometown and family details
F1 Latest News
"Some are happy that Sebastian Vettel is retiring" - Ralf Schumacher reveals voices who welcome 4-time world champion's career end
“Some are happy that Sebastian Vettel is retiring” – Ralf Schumacher reveals voices who welcome 4-time world champion’s career end

Ralf Schumacher has revealed that some in F1 are pleased by the retirement news of…