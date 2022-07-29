“Some are happy that Sebastian Vettel is retiring” – Ralf Schumacher reveals voices who welcome 4-time world champion’s career end

Ralf Schumacher has revealed that some in F1 are pleased by the retirement news of Sebastian Vettel from F1.

Shockwaves hit the F1 world as Sebastian Vettel announced that he would not continue in the sport beyond the 2022 calendar.

Drivers could not help but reminisce about the wholesome moments that they shared with Vettel. Many around the paddock thanked the German driver for his contribution to the sport.

However, Sky Sports expert and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher say that there are some inside Formula 1 who welcome Vettel’s career end.

Schumacher told Sky, “Internally in Formula 1, some are now happy that he’s gone, especially [F1 CEO] Stefano Domenicali and Co, because [Vettel] addressed all the problems directly. So in part was very uncomfortable, but rightly so.”

Recently, the FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem had recently slightly criticized Vettel and Lewis Hamilton’s activities. Though speaking about Vettel’s retirement, Sulayem thanked the German for his contribution to the sport.

“Not surprised by the retirement news of Sebastian Vettel” – Schumacher

Furthermore, the former F1 driver revealed that the news of the German driver’s retirement did not surprise him. He said that he had already predicted it to happen.

“The problem is simple: If you don’t succeed and the family is waiting at home, there is simply no longer any point for a man in his position or for a driver,” Schumacher said.

The Sky Sports expert drew on his own experience when he was in the final years of his F1 career. Schumacher said that he was in a similar situation as Vettel and therefore he quit racing in F1.

“It was also difficult for me to leave my family at home, my wife, my son,” Schumacher explained.

Talking about who would replace the German driver at Aston Martin, Schumacher struck Fernando Alonso off the list.

His nephew Mick Schumacher certainly has a good chance of getting into Aston Martin, possibly at Williams too, the former F1 driver reckoned.

“There are definitely possibilities. Mick is one of the drivers who have two years of experience with the current cars. That’s good for him,” says Ralf.

