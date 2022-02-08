“Some doubts remain about certain innovative solutions”: Ferrari are facing a set-back in terms of the aerodynamics of their 2022 car

According to renowned Italian journalist Leo Turrini, Ferrari are facing some setbacks in the aerodynamic aspect of their 2022 car.

After a disastrous sixth place finish in 2020, Ferrari made major amends by ending their 2021 season P3 in the Championship. However, the entire outfit spent whole of last season with one eye on developing their 2022 car.

Many people have predicted Ferrari’s return to winning ways in 2022. They were one of the first teams to start working ahead of the engine freeze and regulation changes that start this year. In terms of their power unit, team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that the feels reasonably confident.

Binotto downplayed their Title ambitions for the season, but is adamant that they can compete for race wins once again. For a team that hasn’t won a Grand Prix since 2019, it’s a massive stride.

However, latest reports out of Maranello suggest that the Scuderia aren’t particularly comfortable with the aerodynamics of their car. The 2022 regulation changes focus mainly on the aero-tweaks. Cars are predicted to produce lesser dirty air with the introduction of these alterations.

If Ferrari get the aero changes wrong, it could dampen all the ambitions they had for the 2022 season and beyond.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton is back in Mercedes factory ahead of 2022 season

Ferrari have to be careful with the Tifosi’s expectations, says Leo Turrini

Turrini is one of Italy’s biggest F1 experts. Over the years, he has developed close relations with Ferrari and uses those contacts to talk about the Maranello based team’s workings.

In his blog, the Italian wrote about how the team is feeling ahead of pre-season testing. Turrini said that they are confident about the development of their power-unit, but doubts remain over how good the aerodynamic aspects of their car are.

“As far as I know. Ferrari is 100 percent sure that they were able to catch up with the leaders in terms of engine power,” he wrote. “Even despite the transition to biofuel.”

“But some veiled doubts remain about certain innovative solutions in the field of aerodynamics. You have to be careful with expectations.”

“It should be understood that. If at the first race of the season Ferrari is half a second behind Red Bull and Mercedes, the dream of a title race is over.”

Also read: Formula 1 set to stop their ‘knee gesture ceremony’ from the 2022 season onwards