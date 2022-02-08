“Mercedes confirmed that he has been on-site at their Brackley factory”– Lewis Hamilton is back in Mercedes factory ahead of 2022 season

In the past few days, Lewis Hamilton has given subtle hints that he is not considering retirement, now the latest update confirms that.

After the 2021 season conclusion, Lewis Hamilton maintained pin drop silence across all the mediums in his vicinity. For almost two months, he remained inactive on social media.

But on Sunday, he posted a picture with this caption: “I was gone, now I’m back”. Thus, giving a hint that he is set to return for the 2022 season.

The following day, he was seen running with Angela Cullen in London. A report by the RciingNews365, Hamilton has returned to the Mercedes’ factory in Brackley ahead of the 2022 season.

“While no public statements have yet been released, it would appear that Hamilton’s participation in the 2022 F1 World Championship is near-guaranteed at this point as Mercedes confirmed to RacingNews365.com that he has been on-site at their Brackley factory,” claimed the source.

The website further reveals that Hamilton has been in the factory throughout Monday and Tuesday. So, it only means one thing that the seven-time world champion is eyeing for his eighth title once more.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen set to have another stiff competition

The competition between Hamilton and Max Verstappen was ranked among the best ever in F1’s history so far. And if they keep competing like this for a couple more years, it could be the greatest of all time.

Last year, the two were responsible for marking a tremendous surge in F1 fans worldwide. Though, Helmut Marko, in a recent interview, stated that Verstappen might shorten his career if he is forced to drive at such a level for more years.

So how long this rivalry will remain at its peak remains to be seen. But with Hamilton at the last patch of his career, it may not be extended.

