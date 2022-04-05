“Yes he will”– Kevin Magnussen backs Mick Schumacher to get his first F1 career points in Melbourne

Mick Schumacher, who is yet to score points in his F1 career, is backed by his teammate to have an impactful performance in Melbourne.

Mick Schumacher with his F2 championship in 2020 raised the expectations of everyone in the sport. His triumph in F2 granted him his promotion into F1 through Haas.

But in 2021, Haas probably had the worst car on the grid. Thus, it was unrealistic to expect a good performance by Schumacher in his rookie year.

But now, Haas has a car that can out beat all the teams in the midfield. Thus better performances are expected from the 23-year-old F1 driver, who is in his sophomore year.

However, in his first two races in F1, he is yet to secure a point. In Bahrain, he missed to be in a point position by a small margin, meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, he had an awful crash during the qualifying that kept him out of the race.

But now, with Australia approaching this weekend. Haas’s social media handle asked whether Schumacher will score points in this race. Amidst all of the responses, his teammate Kevin Magnussen was there to back him as he said: “Yes he will.”

Mick Schumacher is more comfortable with Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen received a wild card entry in F1 when Nikita Mazepin was sacked from the team. The Russian driver’s familial closeness to Vladimir Putin amidst the war against Ukraine was a pivotal reason for it.

As a replacement, Magnussen was called by Haas during the Bahrain pre-season testing. Thus, it was a shocking development for F1 fans. But many were grateful, as Magnussen is among the most talented race drivers of his generation.

Nevertheless, Schumacher never had a cordial relationship with Mazepin. The two were often under some conflicts, and usually, it used to be spilt out in media.

But now, with an experienced driver like Magnussen at Haas. Schumacher feels he has a lot to learn from the Danish race driver. Moreover, he also claimed that he is more comfortable with his new teammate than he was with his former mate ever.

NEWS: Christian Danner feels Mick Schumacher’s crash is as a result of pressure from his teammate Kevin Magnussen, says he needs to work very hard to get to the level of Magnussen.#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/xWJ52vqLcL — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) March 30, 2022

Though, with this development, many even expect Schumacher to show his potential. Unlike Mazepin, Magnussen is a real competition to the German race driver.

