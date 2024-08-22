“Some People Tell Me I Look like Timothee Chalamet”: Charles Leclerc on Who He’d Cast in His Biopic

Charles Leclerc is arguably one of the most handsome F1 drivers on the grid. As the Monegasque sat down with Tom Clarkson for an episode of F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, the Ferrari driver was questioned who’d play him in a film.

Clarkson suggested that the answer was quite obvious, but Leclerc hesitated and wondered why. The host suggested Daniel Radcliffe as his choice, implying the Monegasque looks like him. Many memes were made about Leclerc resembling Harry Potter when wearing glasses. Clarkson concluded that now the Ferrari driver looks less like Radcliffe compared to back in the day.

Charles Leclerc says if anyone could play him in a movie, he’d want it to be Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/8sDOBBtmWb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 8, 2024

Charles Leclerc then went ahead and chose Timothee Chalamet as his lookalike for a movie. He said, “I’ll probably say… Some people tell me I look a little bit like Timothée Chalamet, but I don’t know. I don’t personally see it, but he’s a great actor, so I’ll go for him.”

Many fans on social media compare Chalamet and Leclerc while going gaga over both. His social media game seems strong, knowing what’s being talked about him on the internet.

However, this was not the first time Leclerc answered the question with Chalamet as the response. In a video with Sportbible, the Ferrari driver was put forward with the same question, with the answer being the same, albeit, he mentioned another actor.

Leclerc said, “There are two people that come [up] quite often on social media. I mean, the people that look like me… Timothée Chalamet and Noah Schnapp.”

The Stranger Things superstar is another one often being suggested as Leclerc’s lookalike. However, with the Monegasque styling his facial hair now, one doesn’t see the resemblance.