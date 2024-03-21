“Some Things Are Private”: Max Verstappen Showcases His Annoyance With Repeated Media Interactions

Thanks to new ownership by Liberty Media and the famed docu-series Drive to Survive, Formula 1 has become more and more popular than ever. With a constant spotlight over the drivers’ heads, the drivers are constantly surrounded by fans and media. However, the reigning champion is not a fan of such media attention and believes that the media fails to draw boundaries on some private matters.

In a recent interview with The Project, Verstappen discussed Drive to Survive: “Some things are just private, right? People don’t need to know what we are doing or what we are saying. Some things are private.”

The 26-year-old has never been a fan of the mega docu-series by Netflix. Even though it increased his popularity to a great extent and showcased his back-to-back winning runs in the last few years.

Despite the show’s massive popularity in the sport on a global level, it has been criticized for overdramatizing the narrative and portraying fake rivalries.

Max Verstappen once walked out of Drive to Survive

Max Verstappen has a love-hate relationship with Drive to Survive. The Dutchman once walked out of the show and called out Netflix for creating fake drama. He said that they use words and scenarios and compile them in a way that fits their story and creates fake storylines.

Verstappen said that he prefers to have a one-on-one interview rather than sit for DTS shooting. The three-time world champion also spoke about not liking the black room where Netflix conducts the interview and talks about F1 or the ongoing season.