mobile app bar

“Some Things Are Private”: Max Verstappen Showcases His Annoyance With Repeated Media Interactions

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Some Things Are Private”: Max Verstappen Showcases His Annoyance With Repeated Media Interactions

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Thanks to new ownership by Liberty Media and the famed docu-series Drive to Survive, Formula 1 has become more and more popular than ever. With a constant spotlight over the drivers’ heads, the drivers are constantly surrounded by fans and media. However, the reigning champion is not a fan of such media attention and believes that the media fails to draw boundaries on some private matters.

In a recent interview with The Project, Verstappen discussed Drive to Survive: “Some things are just private, right? People don’t need to know what we are doing or what we are saying. Some things are private.”

View on Website

The 26-year-old has never been a fan of the mega docu-series by Netflix. Even though it increased his popularity to a great extent and showcased his back-to-back winning runs in the last few years.

Despite the show’s massive popularity in the sport on a global level, it has been criticized for overdramatizing the narrative and portraying fake rivalries.

Max Verstappen once walked out of Drive to Survive

Max Verstappen has a love-hate relationship with Drive to Survive. The Dutchman once walked out of the show and called out Netflix for creating fake drama. He said that they use words and scenarios and compile them in a way that fits their story and creates fake storylines.

View on Website

Verstappen said that he prefers to have a one-on-one interview rather than sit for DTS shooting. The three-time world champion also spoke about not liking the black room where Netflix conducts the interview and talks about F1 or the ongoing season.

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

linkedin-icon

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas

Share this article

Don’t miss these