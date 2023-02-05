Max Verstappen Hopes for Correct Representation From Drive to Survive

Ever since the first season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has been boycotting the show.

The Dutchman had cited problems with how the show portrayed him and excessive dramatisation of the events of the paddock.

He even refused to participate in the 2021 season of the docu-series. However, all of that changed after the 2022 British GP when he once again showed interest and agreed to interview with the Netflix team.

Max Verstappen hopeful of ‘correct representation’

Even though Verstappen agreed to participate in the series he put up a few conditions in front of the Netflix team.

He wanted to ensure that the truths are not twisted and not too dramatised in a way that changes the entire context of the events that actually took place.

Speaking at the launch of the RB19 in New York, the 25-year-old explained that he spoke with them before he sat down with them for an interview.

With the latest season of the docuseries set to be released on 24th February, Verstappen hopes that the Netflix crew understood his message.

Furthermore, he admitted that being a 2-time world champion he has to be a part of something like that and therefore he gave them 30 minutes or half an hour of interviews. He doesn’t know when he is going to watch it but he hopes to be happy after watching it.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here’s your first look at Season 5! pic.twitter.com/17R4SAGck6 — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023

Lando Norris accuses DTS of manipulating footage

With its portrayal of the paddock in the docuseries, DTS not only disappointed Verstappen but also McLaren star Lando Norris.

After watching a few episodes of the 4th season of the show, Norris admitted that they create a spin on the narrative by putting scenes together that didn’t happen.

The young Briton said that as long as they don’t overdo anything and make someone look like they have done something that they definitely haven’t, he’s all good with the show.

