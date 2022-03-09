“Sorry to have missed it”– Why Lewis Hamilton isn’t in F1 drivers’ photo showing solidarity towards Ukraine over Russian attack

Lewis Hamilton informs why he couldn’t make up for the photo by all F1 drivers showing solidarity towards Ukraine after Russia’s attack.

The attack by Russia on Ukraine has brought the whole F1 grid together. Most of F1 drivers have shown their support towards the victim country, and urged for the violence to stop.

Lewis Hamilton has been among the leading anti-war voices amidst this tension. He has also amplified helpline numbers through his social media channels, so that people in need in Ukraine could get an access.

But he wasn’t available in the unanimous anti-war message sent by F1 drivers. A set of 18 drivers in Bahrain stood in solidarity with Russia for its sufferings. But Hamilton’s absence aroused multiple questions.

In response, Hamilton gave reason for his absence. While sharing the photo of his colleagues dawning “No war” t-shirts on Instagram, he explained that his flight got delayed so he couldn’t make it for the photo.

“Great to see our sport coming together in this way. Sorry to have missed it, but my flight was delayed,” wrote Hamilton. The anti-war photo was also shared by other drivers too.

Today, we come together to show our support for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. You are not alone. We stand with you, for peace and freedom. #RacingUnited pic.twitter.com/hHFmdapxts — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 9, 2022

Lewis Hamilton in 2022, what could be more spicier?

The Briton would be returning to F1 after a heartbreaking end to his 2021 campaign. Many even expect him to unleash hell after the alleged injustice he faced in Abu Dhabi.

It could be true, as whenever Hamilton seemed to be at the lowest he has bounced back with the maximum force. For many he is already the favourite to pick his this year’s drivers’ championship.

Now, it remains to be seen whether his current biggest rival Max Verstappen manage to fight him with equal force. On the other hand, George Russell’s inclusion in Mercedes also intense up things for the title challenge.

So far, it has been reported that Russell will be a deputy to Hamilton. But in F1, the drivers after a time cease to listen to their team, especially if they are deemed as the future world champion.

But one thing is certain that apart from Red Bull and Mercedes, it’s hard to picture anyone else in the title challenge. Ferrari at most are expected to only bag a couple of wins to their name.

