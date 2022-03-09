“He doesn’t even want to see Max on track”- Former F1 driver warns Max Verstappen that Lewis Hamilton will destroy him in the 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton is fired up to compete in the 2022 championship and claim his record eighth world drivers’ title.

Former driver, Anthony Davidson has warned Max Verstappen that Lewis Hamilton will want to destroy him in the 2022 season. Davidson also said that Hamilton is all fired up for the upcoming season.

Hamilton lost the 2021 championship in a controversial last lap race in the Abu Dhabi GP. Since the very beginning of the race, Hamilton was on his way to win until a safety car incident happened.

Race director Michael Masi, in the heat of the moment, made a controversial decision and changed the entire course of the race.

After the controversial race, Hamilton went silent until Mercedes launched its new car. DUring the launch event, the seven-time world champion said, “If you think what you saw at the end of the last year was my best, wait until you see this year.”

Lewis Hamilton will be hard to beat

Davidson who is also an F1 expert and has a simulator role with Mercedes believes that Hamilton is fired up for the upcoming season.

“When Lewis Hamilton comes out with a sentence like that, you have to take notice,” Davidson told the Sky Sports ahead of the upcoming season.

Jumping straight back into the hot seat this week! 🔥 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/YA1UvZxlHg — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 7, 2022

“He sure is fired up to win this thing once and for all and I think he’ll be hard to beat. He’s certainly coming into this season with a very bullish mentality.”

Hamilton wants to destroy Verstappen

In 2021, both the title contenders were involved in several crashes on the track. The Briton put up a very intense battle for the Dutchman and went to the final race level on points. However, Verstappen capitalised on the situation in the Abu Dhabi GP and went ahead to win his maiden title.

Furthermore, Davidson suggested that HAmilton won’t even want to see Max on the track this time. “There will be nothing more [that] Lewis wants from this season than to destroy Max,” said Davidson.

“Let’s not beat around a bush, he feels absolutely robbed as to what happened last year in Abu Dhabi, he wants to come out with a dominant car and he doesn’t even want to see Max on track, I’m sure.

“He just wants to show him a clean pair of heels, disappear off into the distance and win his eighth World Championship.”

