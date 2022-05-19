Spanish Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya?

The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix takes place this weekend with F1 teams and drivers heading to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The 2022 F1 season continues this weekend, with the sixth round of racing taking place at one of the most iconic circuits. Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been in the F1 calendar since 1968, and has provided fans with several memorable moments over the years.

Last year’s installment saw a fantastic battle of strategies between the Mercedes and Red Bull teams. It ultimately ended in the former’s favor, after an extra pit-stop helped Lewis Hamilton overtake Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race.

This year, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc goes into the race as Championship leader ahead of Verstappen in P2. The gap between them is of 19 points, and could very well change in the Dutchman’s favor this weekend.

It promises to be an enthralling weekend of F1 action, but where can fans catch the live action?

Also read: 2022 Spanish GP- Everything you need to know about the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix

What time does the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix start?

The Spanish GP features the traditional F1 format, with three practice sessions before the qualifying and race. FP1 and FP2 take place on Friday 20th May 2022, FP3 and Qualifying take place on Saturday 21st May 2022 while the race takes place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

2022 Spanish Grand Prix sessions in different time zones:

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 Qualifying 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00

Where to watch the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix?

In the United States of America, ESPN will broadcast every single session throughout the course of the weekend. Fans however, have to subscribe to the channel or the mobile application. Friday’s FP1 and FP2 will be shown on ESPNU whereas the Qualifying and Race will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

In Australia, fans will have to tune into Fox Sports on their TVs to catch live F1 action. Other than that, fans can also avail Kayo, which is their streaming service and will cover the race.

Nine Network on the other hand, covers all the F1 races as a free alternative, so viewers in Australia can tune into that.

For fans in the UK, Sky Sports will cover every single session on their own dedicated F1 channel. Those who are subscribed to it, can also access the coverage on the Sky Go app. Highlights of the races will be covered on Channel 4.

Also read: Spanish Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What is the weather forecast at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend?