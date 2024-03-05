Spanish Journalist Reports the Possible Reason Behind Jos Verstappen’s Outburst Against Christian Horner

Since the beginning of February, Christian Horner has been in the news after Red Bull GmbH launched an investigation against him. The Austrian multinational company began investigating the Briton after a female employee lodged a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” towards her. A few days after Red Bull GmbH concluded their investigation and dismissed the grievance, a Spanish journalist has explained why they believe Jos Verstappen recently had an outburst against Horner.

According to MARCA journalist Carlos Miquel (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)), “The complainant of the “Horner case” with whom the exchange of messages and photos took place is, in turn, Jos Verstappen’s romantic partner, which would explain why [Verstappen]‘s father is taking this investigation as something personal.”

Meanwhile, another concern that Red Bull are facing at the moment is that of a reported internal power struggle. There have been reports that Jos along with his son, Max, and Helmut Marko want Horner out of Red Bull. Amid such reports, Jos recently gave an interview where he explicitly pressurized Red Bull to have Horner sacked.

“He [Horner] is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems,” said Jos. The 51-year-old believes that Red Bull must take action against Horner because if they do not do so, then the reputation of everyone involved with the team will get harmed.

Ford, who have confirmed their partnership with Red Bull for the 2026 power units, are reportedly having second thoughts because of the uncertainty about the Milton Keynes outfit’s leadership.

Will Ford terminate their deal with Red Bull?

Riding high from two dominant years with the RB18 and RB19, Red Bull decided to embark on a new challenge from 2026 onwards. With the latest engine regulations kicking in and their partnership with Honda ending, Red Bull partnered with Ford to spearhead their power-unit project.

However, with the ongoing controversy surrounding Christian Horner, Ford are reportedly considering terminating their partnership with Red Bull. The Milton Keynes-based outfit‘s reputation has admittedly taken a huge hit and the “bosses in Detroit are rumored to have no interest in getting involved in the drama at Red Bull.”