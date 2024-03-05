mobile app bar

Spanish Journalist Reports the Possible Reason Behind Jos Verstappen’s Outburst Against Christian Horner

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Spanish Journalist Reports the Possible Reason Behind Jos Verstappen’s Outburst Against Christian Horner

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Since the beginning of February, Christian Horner has been in the news after Red Bull GmbH launched an investigation against him. The Austrian multinational company began investigating the Briton after a female employee lodged a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” towards her. A few days after Red Bull GmbH concluded their investigation and dismissed the grievance, a Spanish journalist has explained why they believe Jos Verstappen recently had an outburst against Horner.

According to MARCA journalist Carlos Miquel (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)), “The complainant of the “Horner case” with whom the exchange of messages and photos took place is, in turn, Jos Verstappen’s romantic partner, which would explain why [Verstappen]‘s father is taking this investigation as something personal.”

Meanwhile, another concern that Red Bull are facing at the moment is that of a reported internal power struggle. There have been reports that Jos along with his son, Max, and Helmut Marko want Horner out of Red Bull. Amid such reports, Jos recently gave an interview where he explicitly pressurized Red Bull to have Horner sacked.

“He [Horner] is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems,” said Jos. The 51-year-old believes that Red Bull must take action against Horner because if they do not do so, then the reputation of everyone involved with the team will get harmed.

Ford, who have confirmed their partnership with Red Bull for the 2026 power units, are reportedly having second thoughts because of the uncertainty about the Milton Keynes outfit’s leadership.

Will Ford terminate their deal with Red Bull?

Riding high from two dominant years with the RB18 and RB19, Red Bull decided to embark on a new challenge from 2026 onwards. With the latest engine regulations kicking in and their partnership with Honda ending, Red Bull partnered with Ford to spearhead their power-unit project.

However, with the ongoing controversy surrounding Christian Horner, Ford are reportedly considering terminating their partnership with Red Bull. The Milton Keynes-based outfit‘s reputation has admittedly taken a huge hit and the “bosses in Detroit are rumored to have no interest in getting involved in the drama at Red Bull.”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these