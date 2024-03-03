Jos Verstappen Hopes to Use Son Max’s Influence to Drive Christian Horner Out of Red Bull

The reports involving Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner continue to get more and more shocking ever since the parent company began investigating the Briton for alleged “inappropriate behavior”. Although the independent barrister hired by Red Bull GmbH has dismissed the grievance made by a female employee against Horner, the matter may have not yet ended. Since Red Bull GmbH themselves carried out the investigation against one of the leaders of their company, several rival team bosses have raised concerns about the authenticity of the inquiry. While rival team bosses seek their own answers, Jos Verstappen wants to use the influence of his son, Max Verstappen, to drive Horner out of Red Bull.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the 51-year-old explained how he believes that Horner is just “playing the victim when he is the one causing problems”. Jos believes that Red Bull should immediately take action against Horner because not doing so is harming the reputation of everyone involved in the Red Bull team.

Soon after Jos made these shocking remarks, BBC reported that the former Benetton driver is hoping to use Max Verstappen’s influence to ensure that Red Bull sack Horner.

Advertisement

The report adds that because of how well the 26-year-old is performing on the race track, Red Bull will have no option but to hear his concerns and take action against Horner if he is the one who adds pressure on the team.

Does Jos Verstappen want Christian Horner sacked because of the ongoing power struggle?

Soon after the news first broke out that Red Bull GmbH were investigating Christian Horner for “inappropriate behavior,” reports emerged that Jos Verstappen is the one who wants the Briton sacked because of an ongoing power struggle at the team that also involves Helmut Marko.

The reports also claimed that Max Verstappen is on the side of his father and Marko when it comes to this power struggle. Although all parties involved have dismissed all such reports, these questions have popped up once again following Jos Verstappen’s recent explosive interview.

When it comes to the power struggle at Red Bull, these reports first emerged last year following the demise of the company’s late owner, Dietrich Mateschitz. Following the unfortunate passing away of Mateschitz in 2022, reports emerged that both Horner and Marko wanted more control of Red Bull.

Since Marko is the one who signed Max Verstappen, the Dutchman’s family obviously has a closer relationship with the Austrian as compared to Horner. Now, with the ongoing investigation against Horner, many reports have also claimed that it is perhaps Jos Verstappen himself who has a role to play in launching the inquiry against the Briton in the first place.