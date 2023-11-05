Spewing Cuss Words on Radio, Daniel Ricciardo Explains Why He Was Playing the Blame Game

During a thrilling sprint race in Sao Paolo, Daniel Ricciardo finished ninth. After initially moving past Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri seemed to gain ground on him and put him in threat. Even though Ricciardo was strong throughout the race, he seemed particularly explosive over the team radio when he finished the race empty-handed. Using obscene language, the Australian driver expressed his tirade after the race.

Advertisement

Ricciardo intended to put an end to Alpha Tauri’s unsuccessful sprint efforts at Interlagos. Although the honey badger was initially successful in his attempt at moving past Sainz, the latter eventually overtook him on the straight. Following that, Ricciardo was unable to make up the lost position since the DRS eventually favored the Spaniard.

Advertisement

Considering that Ricciardo could not provide that critical point, the usually calm Australian voiced his opinions over the team radio. The 34-year-old loudly remarked as per The Race, “F**k, f**k, f**K, sorry guys.” However, when his race engineer cooled him down Ricciardo expanded on the DRS on turn two.

The 34-year-old remarked, ” The DRS line, the second detection line is…every time I pass in Turn 1, I basically wave him back pass for Turn 4 for so that was extremely frustrating.” Nevertheless, the Perth-born driver, in his unsettled mood, also promised that he would make some “good strategic” actions tomorrow.

Despite Daniel Ricciardo finishing in P9 Christian Horner remains complimentary of him

A few days ago, Christian Horner was praising Daniel Ricciardo for his outstanding performance at the Mexican GP. Interestingly now that the Aussie has demonstrated his exceptional abilities once again by finishing top 10, Horner added to the praise.

Observing how nicely Ricciardo has settled into AlphaTauri, Horner has given him credit for supporting the team in the car’s development. According to top RBRNews, the 49-year-old said, “Daniel has put some good engineering direction into them (AlphaTauri).”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1720889196317987181?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Given Horner’s assertion, one might speculate what he is implying with his comments. However, considering how competitive the contest is for the Red Bull seat for 2024, Horner’s comments could give Ricciardo’s hopes of possibly making a comeback with Max Verstappen.

In the AT04, Ricciardo has excelled, leaving no room for error. However, on the other hand, Sergio Perez appears to be regaining his form in the RB19. Amidst this, Red Bull might have a lot of trouble deciding who to partner with the three-time winner during this time. With three races left, Ricciardo seems to solidify his candidacy for a spot at the competitive Red Bull, especially with the manner he is performing with Aloha Tauri’s Engineer.