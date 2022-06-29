F1

“Spirit at Williams was immense but Mercedes is like a well oiled machine”- George Russell reveals difference in environment between his former team and Silver Arrows

"Spirit at Williams was immense but Mercedes is like a well oiled machine"- George Russell reveals difference in environment between his former team and Silver Arrows
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
‘LeBron James hasn’t posted about Russell Westbrook on Instagram, Lakers are trading him’: Redditor provides conspiracy theory about Lakers man's $47 million extension
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Spirit at Williams was immense but Mercedes is like a well oiled machine"- George Russell reveals difference in environment between his former team and Silver Arrows
“Spirit at Williams was immense but Mercedes is like a well oiled machine”- George Russell reveals difference in environment between his former team and Silver Arrows

George Russell joined Mercedes in 2022 after spending the first three seasons of his F1…