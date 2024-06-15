Stand-Up Star Trevor Noah Joked About Mercedes Robbery During Visit with Lewis Hamilton: “And Now They Can’t Find the Trophy”

Trevor Noah, one of the most famous stand-up comedians in the world, is Lewis Hamilton’s great friend. So much so that the latter trusted Noah with his World Championship-winning trophy. But, going by his comments on an episode of Hot Ones, Hamilton shouldn’t have.

Hamilton invited Noah to the 2015 United States GP in Austin, a race in which he was expected to be crowned that year’s World Champion. Noah agreed and Hamilton won the outing, but the South African comedian decided to pull off a prank. “When we went down to congratulate him, they were like, ‘Hey you wanna hold the trophy?’ and I was like, ‘Of course’.

Trevor Noah on Lewis Hamilton inviting him to the Austin GP in 2015 and posing with his championship trophy! This was Trevor on the Hot Ones pic.twitter.com/i4nLtxm5Cy — Romy (@Romy_Skye) June 14, 2024

Noah asked Hamilton and Mercedes if they trusted him with the trophy to which the former said yes. “And now they don’t know where the trophy is,” said Noah as he took a bite of a chicken wing.

Of course, it was a joke made by one of the funniest personalities. Noah has always been a true admirer of Hamilton’s activities both on and off the track, and has supported him throughout.

Trevor Noah trackside to witness Lewis Hamilton’s triumph

All Hamilton had to do was win the US GP in 2015 to be a three-time World Champion. Noah traveled to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin that weekend, where Hamilton did just that.

He finished ahead of teammate and rival Nico Rosberg, and Sebastian Vettel, who was driving for Ferrari at the moment. Noah was in the pit lane when Hamilton celebrated with the Mercedes mechanics. He posted a picture of himself from that weekend, capturing the triumphant moment Hamilton got out of his car.

“What a moment to witness,” he wrote.

Lewis Hamilton 3 Time World Champion! What a moment to witness. pic.twitter.com/ppx7Ucstxo — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 25, 2015

Hamilton, after his triumph in 2015, won the World Championship four more times. He is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and like Noah, a horde of celebrities from the US and the rest of the world have become great friends with the 39-year-old.