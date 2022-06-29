“LeBron James has 4 and if I get 5 I’m the greatest ever, right?”: Draymond Green has Trevor Noah and the audience in splits

Warriors forward Draymond Green reveals the driving force behind his quest for the 5th title, and it has a LeBron James connection.

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA once again, and Draymond Green is making sure everyone knows that. The former DPOY has been all over the headlines lately, whether it’s cussing out repeatedly in public or his Twitter feuds with Kendrick Perkins or Skip Bayless.

The pioneer of the New Media movement, Green has been making waves with his new podcast show. Speaking of the 2022 Finals, Green mightily struggled in the series against the Celtics but showed up when it mattered the most.

The Warriors forward had an efficient 12-point double-double in the championship-clinching Game Six. Boston knew they were in trouble when Green started connecting his 3-pointers. Post winning his 4th title, Green has been making multiple television appearances.

Most recently seen on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Green what at his candid best, even taking a hilarious dig at close friend and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Draymond Green wishes to surpass LeBron James as the greatest ever.

Well, it’s no secret that Green and James share a special friendship, even extending to their business ventures. The two All-Stars are partners on multiple projects. While they shared an intense rivalry on the court during LBJ’s days in Cleveland, the two had nothing but respect for each other.

Green has never hesitated in calling James the best basketball mind in today’s league. The two superstars are time and again seen poking fun at each other. Thus it was only a matter of time before the Warriors forward threw some shots at James, with both of them having the same no. of rings.

When asked what motivates him after having won 4-championships, Green had everyone in splits with his response.

“LeBron has 4 and if I get 5 I’m the greatest ever, right?”

We’re sure James must be equally in splits with Green’s response. It will be interesting to see the two western conference teams face each other, with the Lakers finding a new coach in David Ham.

