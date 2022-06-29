Basketball

“LeBron James has 4 and if I get 5 I’m the greatest ever, right?”: Draymond Green has Trevor Noah and the audience in splits

"LeBron James has 4 and if I get 5 I'm the greatest ever, right?": Draymond Green has Trevor Noah and the audience in splits
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"He potentially could be a good leader in the future”: Moeen Ali backs Ravindra Jadeja to become an able leader for Chennai Super Kings in future
Next Article
SEN Cricket Live: Full list of SEN Radio commentators for Sri Lanka vs Australia Galle test
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James has 4 and if I get 5 I'm the greatest ever, right?": Draymond Green has Trevor Noah and the audience in splits
“LeBron James has 4 and if I get 5 I’m the greatest ever, right?”: Draymond Green has Trevor Noah and the audience in splits

Warriors forward Draymond Green reveals the driving force behind his quest for the 5th title,…