“Rafael Nadal Always Knew How To Cheer Me Up”: Comedian Trevor Noah Describes Special Chat He Had With Spaniard in 2020

Rafael Nadal’s retirement has hit tennis fans differently, with many still struggling to cope with his decision. However, the news is not only limited to the tennis circuit as he has impacted many in the field of entertainment as well. South African comedian Trevor Noah has reacted to the development and recalled the time they played together.

In one of the strangest crossovers, Nadal and former ‘The Daily Show’ host Noah were doubles partners back in 2020. Their opponents were not your regular tennis pair either – Roger Federer and Bill Gates. The one-set exhibition clash, part of ‘The Match In Africa’ event, ended in favor of the Swiss Maestro and the American businessman (6-3).

Well, the event in Cape Town was not about the result – its primary focus was to raise aid for children’s education in Africa. While they succeeded in that part by raising over $3.5 million, Noah also got the opportunity of a lifetime to play alongside one of the legends of the game.

With Nadal hanging up his racket, Noah went nostalgic and recalled the special chat they shared before the match. As Noah spoke in his usual humor-filled manner, Nadal gave a witty reply that the 40-year-old still remembers clearly. He wrote,

“Rafa and I were seated in the change room, and I turned to him with tears in my eyes and said “Rafa, I think this is going to be my last tennis match. I think I’m retiring“ And I’ll never forget Rafa turning to me and saying, “Trevor, I didn’t even know you played tennis.” He always knew how to cheer me up. And I’ll never forget that.”

Today, tennis lovers worldwide received news that we all expected, but always dreamed we could somehow avoid. Because today, @RafaelNadal announced his official departure from the sport. For anyone who’s ever had the pleasure of watching this man grace a court, they will… pic.twitter.com/lG26QeaAN7 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 20, 2024



Noah, who also shared a few pictures from that match, wrote about how the tennis world has lost a “monumental figure.”

“Rafa, as you step away from the spotlight, the world of tennis loses a monumental figure, but your legacy of passion, perseverance, and the occasional perfect pirouette on the baseline will live on. “Here’s to endless sunny days ahead, fewer blistered fingers, and maybe a match where the score doesn’t matter,” he concluded.

Nadal’s personality has touched the hearts of many and Noah is not the only one who shares a special memory with the 22-time Grand Slam champion. American actor and comedian Ben Stiller also paid a special tribute to his good friend from Spain.

Another popular comedian reacts to Nadal’s retirement

When Nadal shared the news on October 10, Stiller wrote in the post, “The Great.” He added multiple emojis alongside it, such as a smiling face with a tear, a heart and raising hands.

Not many players have this kind of impact that their retirement shakes up the entire world. Beyond tennis stars, big names from other sports and even from the entertainment industry have shown their love for a player who ruled the courts for over two decades. And Nadal deserves every bit of it!