“It is more about dented pride”- Ralf Schumacher annoyed by the consequences of error Mick Schumacher made in Saudi Arabia

Ralf Schumacher gasped in shock when he saw Mick Schumacher crash in Jeddah however he feels annoyed by the mistake.

Haas’ Mick Schumacher had a deadly crash in the Saudi Arabian qualifying which tore his car in two. He was airlifted to the hospital after enduring a massive impact from the crash.

Speaking to Speedweek, Ralf recalled that Mick’s crash looked very dramatic, but every driver ticks off this type of accident very quickly.

“It was obvious that things didn’t end so badly for him, he’s also super fit. It is more about dented pride because he was on a fast lap and made a mistake,” Ralf said.

However, after the crash, the team had to withdraw the car from the race. Ralf explained, “The team had to make a decision so there would be enough parts for the next race in Melbourne. Haas couldn’t take the risk of another crash otherwise they might not have been able to compete in Melbourne.”

“Of course, the risk after a crash like this is higher.” However, he feels that the real problem is that Mick missed out on one race experience. “The error had very strong consequences, very annoying. The most important thing, of course, is that nothing happened to him,” he further added.

Ralf Schumacher thinks Kevin Magnussen is a huge talent

Ralf thinks that Kevin Magnussen has always been a huge talent even when he was with Haas before. It’s just that at that time the team’s development went in the wrong direction.

He continued to explain that the same thing can be seen with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton now. “when things don’t go too well with the car, even Hamilton starts from P16. That’s what happened to Magnussen for a long time in his career.”

“He said why would he come back and I said, I don’t know!” 🤣 Guenther Steiner revealed exactly how Haas welcomed Kevin Magnussen back into the team 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nsZhJ4uKka — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 30, 2022

“In addition, he tended to make a lot of mistakes and aggressive overtaking manoeuvres that didn’t work. Now he drives much smarter. At first, I wasn’t so convinced of his return to Formula 1, but Gene Haas and the team made a very good decision, as it now shows,” he further added.

