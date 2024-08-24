“Steph Curry Is Crazy”: Alex Albon on Thrilling Olympic Semi-final Between USA and Serbia

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant sat down for episode 13 of Team Torque, a series on Williams’ YouTube channel. They discussed the summer break, and Albon asked Sargeant if he followed the Olympics. As it turned out, they both did, and Albon revealed how he was mesmerized by Stephen Curry’s performance in the Olympic semi-finals.

Sargeant revealed that Team USA’s basketball gold was his favorite moment from the Paris 2024 Games. For Albon, however, it was the semi-final between USA and Serbia that caught his eye.

The Thai driver said, “I was really excited watching the semi-final when it got close with Serbia. I have a video of Lily filming me watching the fourth quarter. Steph Curry is crazy. Goodnight, night, night.”

TEAM USA SURVIVES VS. SERBIA TO ADVANCE TO THE GOLD MEDAL GAME Steph: 36 PTS, 8 REB

Embiid 19 PTS, 8-11 FG

LeBron: 16 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST USA VS. FRANCE FOR THE GOLD SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/OOzhKOzIEl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2024

The USA beat Serbia 95-91, despite being 13 points behind before the start of the fourth quarter. Curry took matters into his own hands, scoring 15 points and helping the Americans overcome the deficit. It was a great victory in what was arguably the most anticipated matchup of the Olympics, as Curry and Co. faced off against Nikola Jokić, a three-time MVP.

Team USA’s gold medal win in Paris

After defeating Serbia, the USA marched on to face France in the finals. The host nation beat Germany in the Semi-Finals, to book a showdown with arguably one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled.

The Olympic final wasn’t as exciting with the USA dominating in all but the third quarter. Team USA won 98-87 with the home team having to settle for Silver. In the game to decide the Bronze, Serbia beat Germany 93-83.

There were plenty of exciting games in the tournament, but the semi-final between Serbia and USA was one for the ages.