“Stroll should ask himself if he should find a different hobby” – Ralf Schumacher thinks that Lance Stroll delivered a ‘shameful’ performance in Bahrain

Ralf Schumacher criticised Lance Stroll for his performance in Bahrain qualifying in comparison to Nico Hulkenberg.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher thinks that Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll should find another hobby. Schumacher called Stroll’s performance in the qualifying race of Bahrain GP shameful, just like the new AMR22.

Stroll did not have an optimal weekend in Bahrain. He finished 19th on the grid in qualifying behind the newcomer Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg was on the grid only to replace Sebastian Vettel who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Bahrain GP.

Not the start to the season we were looking for.

We’ll be back to fight again this weekend 🇸🇦 — Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) March 21, 2022

The German had only three hours of free practice and had not competed in an F1 race since October 2020 and he still outperformed his Canadian teammate in Bahrain. Due to this, Schumacher thinks that Stroll should think about changing his hobby.

He said, “Stroll should ask himself if he should find a different hobby, it was really embarrassing. Nico has done a good job.”

Ralf Schumacher thinks AMR22 is a disaster

Furthermore, the former driver criticised the new AMR22. He believes that it is a disaster for a car. Also, Schumacher doesn’t think that Lawrence Stroll is going to help his son get better by showing up at meetings and telling the coaching staff how to do their jobs.

“The new Aston Martin car is a disaster. Also, I have heard that the new owner is present at the meetings and says how things should be. In that case, everything is going to be very complicated for them,” he said.

Not just Schumacher, former world champion Jacques Villeneuve thinks the same. Villeneuve believes that both McLaren and Aston Martin have started this era on the wrong foot.

The Canadian does not understand how McLaren have spoiled the effort of these last four years. In addition, he believes that Aston Martin should have more ambition to go far because F1 is not just a matter of marketing.

“With all their experience, knowledge and car design skills that McLaren has, it’s unbelievable that they have thrown it all away in this way,” Villeneuve said.

“I had fewer expectations of Aston Martin, they copied a Mercedes for years. It’s like they don’t know how to design a car anymore! Their car doesn’t look good.”

“To compete at the top you need more than ambition and money, Formula 1 is a special sport. It’s not just about marketing and branding,” he further added.

