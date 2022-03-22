“There’s still potential in the car” – Ferrari boss does not want to make any mistakes going ahead with the improvements

Ferrari boss highlighted that the car has a lot of potential for improvement, the team just has to be careful not to make any mistakes.

The team principal of Ferrari, Mattia Binotto said that now that the car has shown that it has a good base, they need to be smart with improvements. The team will start working on the potential of the car this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Going forward, Binotto understands that following the victory in Bahrain, the team must continue to understand the car to get the most out of it.

He said, “I think we did not expect the double and in the end, that is what we have achieved. Charles had a fantastic race; Carlos, too, although it was a more difficult weekend for him.”

The team principal acknowledged that it is a good start considering there were only six days of winter testing. He explained that each driver had three days each to try to understand and learn the car.

Given that, the weekend in Bahrain has been very useful for the Italian team. It gave the drivers the opportunities through practice, qualifying and the race to learn and understand the car.

Ferrari will be better in the next race

Furthermore, Binotto explained that it was very vital for the team to collect data on the F1-75 from the first Grand Prix itself. This will further help them to squeeze more potential out of the car.

On top of that, it will be important for the team to introduce improvements that work. Binotto said, “there’s still potential in the car, clearly and I think Carlos is a good example of that, there’s more potential to squeeze out. Then we need to develop the car.”

“But when you have a good foundation when you’re developing, you need to make sure that whatever you bring to the car makes it better.”

“That’s even more important now that we have a budget cap, so we can’t go wrong because we only have a few development opportunities. We need to make sure those opportunities are the right ones and the right ones.”

