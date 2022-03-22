F1

“There’s still potential in the car” – Ferrari boss does not want to make any mistakes going ahead with the improvements

"There's still potential in the car" - Ferrari boss does not want to make any mistakes going ahead with the improvements
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"LeBron James and Lobos 1707 expand their business to Canada": Drake makes the 'table bigger' for the Lakers superstar and his Tequila brand
Next Article
CSK record in Wankhede Stadium: Full list of Chennai Super Kings matches at Wankhede Stadium
F1 Latest News
"There's still potential in the car" - Ferrari boss does not want to make any mistakes going ahead with the improvements
“There’s still potential in the car” – Ferrari boss does not want to make any mistakes going ahead with the improvements

Ferrari boss highlighted that the car has a lot of potential for improvement, the team…