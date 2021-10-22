F1

“Stupid idiot”– Watch Max Verstappen showing middle-finger to Lewis Hamilton after they tussle in FP2

"Stupid idiot"– Max Verstappen fumes at Lewis Hamilton on radio after they tussle in FP2
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Hopefully these coaches see this and start doing the hack-a-Draymond and I can get some free points”: Draymond Green jokes after going 2-9 from free throw line against the Clippers
Next Article
"There is a potential DNF risk"– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas' sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP
F1 Latest News
"There is a potential DNF risk"– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas' sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP
“There is a potential DNF risk”– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas’ sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP

Toto Wolff warns of reliability issues in the Mercedes engines as Valtteri Bottas suffers a…