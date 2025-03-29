“Such an Ugly Car”: Fans Disapprove of Fernando Alonso’s $2.5 Million Rare Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has developed quite a taste for luxurious sports cars. His success in F1 has helped him amass the wealth and connections to do so with ease. Most of his cars are admired by fans. Sadly, some leave a poor impression.

Currently racing for Aston Martin, the two-time world champion has received two cars from the British company, which he prefers to drive around with.

The 43-year-old owns a Valkyrie, Vantage, and the Valiant. While the first two are widely admired by the F1 community, the same cannot be said for his $2.5 million Valiant— a car he helped design after finding the older Aston Martin Valor lacking in aggression and track focus.

Alonso, who first drove the Valiant at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, ensured his creation remained exclusive—only 38 models were produced, with one naturally making its way to his home in Monaco.

Happy with what he helped produce, Alonso took the Valiant out for a spin around the Principality recently, and fans spotted him on the road, snapping pictures of the silver-colored car. Those who saw it in person seemed to like it, but the response on social media was completely different.

Under a post shared by Monaco Luxurystyle—an Instagram page with over 500k followers—some fans had harsh words for the Valiant. “Such an ugly car,” wrote several users in the comments.

One fan went into detail, explaining what made the car so unappealing: “Front looks like a Mustang too, not a good look, hideous back wing.”

“Looks like a Nissan,” another fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), commenting under a post that shared the same image.

That said, Alonso would find solace in the fact that not everyone hates the Valiant. Many compared it to other less premium brands, but there were those who loved how it looked. “Wonderful…. Lucky man,” a user wrote under the same post.

The Valiant is also powered by a 5.2L twin-turbocharged V12 engine. However, unlike the Valor—which boasts 705 horsepower—the Valiant is an upgraded version with 743 horsepower. Fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox, its chassis features a carbon fiber body, a 3D-printed rear subframe, and a magnesium torque tube.

Regardless of how some feel about its design, it is arguably one of the best hypercars Aston Martin has produced in recent years. Hence, it’s hefty price tag.