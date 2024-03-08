“Obsessed With Power”- F1 Expert Blames Christian Horner’s Stubbornness for Damaging Max Verstappen and Co.

Christian Horner’s saga is showing no signs of slowing down. The Red Bull boss is reportedly adamant about keeping his job despite widespread calls for him to leave. Because of his keenness to stay in power, the entire Red Bull outfit seems to suffer, according to F1 expert Ralf Schumacher.

Schumacher talks about Horner’s stubbornness, and how it is affecting Max Verstappen and Co. Horner is one of the most influential team bosses in the paddock, and as per Schumacher, he is using it to “intimidate” people.

“He seems very obsessed with power,” the German said as quoted by GP Blog. “He has achieved a lot and wants very much to keep his position, and he pulls out all the stops to make that happen.”

Schumacher’s remarks come amid rumors of Horner sacking the employee who made the allegation against him, which started the entire scandal in the first place. There was a thorough investigation and the grievances against Horner were dismissed.

The British boss is now back and running things in the Red Bull garage. But the employee who reportedly made the accusations has reportedly been suspended. Although Red Bull are continuing their domination into this season, the focus continues to be on the Horner saga.

Christian Horner refusing to step away from Red Bull

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff reportedly offered Christian Horner the opportunity to step down. The Briton, however, chose to stay put. Although Horner is continuing to lead proceedings as always, the external noises are seemingly tarnishing his image as each day passes by.

Moreover, even though Max Verstappen dominated the first round of the 2024 season, reporters only asked him about the ongoing rift between Horner and his father, Jos, when he arrived at the Saudi Arabian GP paddock. However, the 26-year-old Dutchman preferred to keep a distance and made it clear that he is solely focused on his own performance.