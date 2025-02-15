Fernando Alonso Steps Out of a $4.5 Million Car Flaunting a Rare $1.4 Million Ceramic-Gold Watch

The life of a successful F1 driver is full of luxury, recently evidenced by Fernando Alonso’s glittering outing on an ultra-rare supercar. Understandably, it caught the attention of the community.

Alonso was driving the Aston Martin Valkyrie — which was launched in 2021 — in Monaco. Last year, it came into the news because it was rumored that it had broken down. The 43-year-old, however, responded to them with laughing emojis on social media.

With a 6.5 liter V-12 engine, the Valkyrie can reach a speed of 62 mph in just 2.6 seconds. But with the speed, comes the price tag, and this Valkyrie belonging to Alonso reportedly cost $4.5 million.

Not a problem for the two-time champion, however, since he is currently driving for Aston Martin’s F1 team, which means he could have gotten it for completely free. Meanwhile, the watch on Alonso’s hand came from a long-time sponsor of his.

Richard Mille, a watch brand F1 drivers have come to love, was the timepiece Alonso sported when he got out of his Valkyrie. It appeared to be an RM47 Tourbillon ‘Samurai’, which was made of black ceramic and yellow gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

With only 75 units produced of the exquisite watch — each costing $1.4 million — Richard Mille could have also customized Alonso’s particular watch, as they often do for other drivers.

Alonso has always admired the traditional Japanese culture and their samurai philosophy. So, it is understandable why the Spaniard would have sported the ‘Samurai’ timepiece from his Richard Mille collection.

Richard Mille: One of Alonso’s favorites

Several stars like Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have been spotted wearing RM watches, but Alonso is arguably one of its biggest fans. He has also been an ambassador of the Swiss watch-makers for several years.

He has the RM11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph (valued at $500k), the RM 011 Felipe Massa Black Knight ($350k), and of course, the recently highlighted RM47 Tourbillon.

That’s not all.

RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split Seconds Chronograph and the RM67-02 ‘Fernando Alonso are also part of the Aston Martin driver’s collection. These were never available for retail, and were made specially for the legendary driver to honor his iconic career.