“Surprised how he delivers without mistakes”– Sergio Perez is mesmerized by Max Verstappen’s flawless driving skills

“Surprised how he delivers without mistakes”– Sergio Perez is mesmerized by how Max Verstappen flawlessly drives his car.

Sergio Perez is witnessing Max Verstappen’s brilliance with the closest proximity. The Dutchman has recorded the most number of wins this year– seven, whilst the Mexican stands at a vast deficit with only one win in his hand.

With this record, Perez believes that his partner is a flawless driver. And that makes him term his partner Verstappen as the driver of the season for his error-free driving.

🗣 “When I was standing on the podium I saw a lot of Mexican flags in the grandstands, we are so far from home here in Turkey so it was lovely to see.” @SChecoPerez on the #TurkishGP 🇹🇷👉 https://t.co/ezjhCJsd11 pic.twitter.com/g1Y3XgLYn9 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 10, 2021

“We’ve got a unique car in a way, and it hasn’t been easy. Well, I think Max has been the driver of the season to be honest, so far,” said Perez last weekend in Turkey.

“I think he has done the least mistakes of anyone out there. He’s put things together at a very high level. I mean the season is still very long so we will see later on. So far I have been surprised in a very positive way about how he delivers without mistakes at such a high level.”

Racing with Max Verstappen is an arduous task

Perez thinks that even after having the fastest car at his disposal, it is not easy for him to compete against the 24-year-old superstar. And one needs to be mentally strong to face him.

“Obviously it’s not easy, you know, being Max’s team-mate because he’s at one with the car, he’s really delivering at a very high level,” added the 31-year-old. “We’ve got a unique car in a way, and it hasn’t been easy.”

“You need to be mentally very strong after each day and I think that’s one of my strengths to make the most out of it and try to get the maximum out of every Sunday.”

“I had a difficult process to adapt to the car but nothing too dramatic or nothing that stands out. It’s obviously a very good package and a very competitive one. Max is showing that this car is if not the best, it’s one of the best out there.”