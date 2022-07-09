“Tears in my eyes, bring back Leclerc-Vettel pair”- Ferrari Fans reacts to Sebastian Vettel asking for Charles Leclerc autograph on a Ferrari cap

Ferrari Fans had an aww moment when Sebastian Vettel reached out to Charles Leclerc for a signature on the prancing horse cap

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were teammates together during their time in Ferrari for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. They had an amazing relationship.

Leclerc describes Vettel as an older brother someone who he can look up to. The German driver has taken the badge of a mentor to many drivers including him and Haas’ Mick Schumacher.

The Monaco driver performed better than Vettel during their entire time together in Ferrari. He finished above the four-times world champion on both occasions in the standings.

Meanwhile, Leclerc signed an extension with Ferrari keeping him for years to come due to his championship-caliber talent. However, Vettel was informed that he was no longer needed and joined Aston Martin by the end of the season.

F1 Twitter reacts to the Wholesome Ex teammates Bonding

F1 Twitter loves and remembers the good old Ferrari pairing. Both the ex-teammates came together during a fan interaction right before the F1 sprint race in Austria.

Vettel reached out to Leclerc to get his signature for a fan. The F1 fans went wild with tears in their eyes looking at two wholesome drivers having a moment before the race.

Here are the best reactions to Vettel asking for Leclerc’s signature on a Ferrari cap:

