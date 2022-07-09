F1

“Tears in my eyes, bring back Leclerc-Vettel pair”- Ferrari Fans reacts to Sebastian Vettel asking for Charles Leclerc autograph on a Ferrari cap

"Tears in my eyes, bring back Leclerc-Vettel pair"- Ferrari Fans reacts to Sebastian Vettel asking for Charles Leclerc autograph on a Ferrari cap
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Rishabh Pant opening batsman in T20: Rishabh Pant fastest century in T20s full list
Next Article
"Y'all applauding Shaquille O'Neal for reading?!": $50 million man Charles Barkley once mocked Lakers legend's reading ability, before HILARIOUSLY bumbling himself
F1 Latest News
"It was Michael Schumacher driving the Haas today"- F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher defending his position against Lewis Hamilton
“It was Michael Schumacher driving the Haas today”- F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher defending his position against Lewis Hamilton

F1 Twitter was left stunned as Mick Schumacher gave his all to defend his position…