“T-Shirt and Thongs Might Be a Bit Ambitious”: Oscar Piastri on What He Shouldn’t Wear in ‘Chilly’ Las Vegas

With the Las Vegas GP just a week away, it was recently reported that it is set to be one of the coldest races in F1 history, with temperatures possibly going as low as 41F. As a result, Oscar Piastri revealed the one thing that would be too ambitious to wear during the race weekend.

Piastri recently took to X and posted, “Even for me, t-shirt and thongs might be a bit ambitious for the Vegas nights.” While thongs in Aussie slang refer to sandals, Piastri and Lando Norris had a famous mix-up a few months ago, with the Briton mistaking thongs for the type of underwear.

Hence, McLaren immediately replied to Piastri’s post with a video clipping of the duo to remind them of the debate they had over thongs. While Piastri clears things up by saying “Thongs but the shoe“, Norris seems confused and says, “They’re picturing you, like you pop up in a thong.”

McLaren claimed that Norris would be confused once again when he read Piastri’s post about wearing thongs. Meanwhile, Norris also had a hilarious exchange with Daniel Ricciardo back when they were teammates regarding what thongs are, and the 23-year-old still doesn’t seem to get the hang of it.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris would be looking for a good result

While things are all fun and frolicky at the moment, the Las Vegas GP won’t be the same for any of the teams. All the sides will go into unchartered territory as no one has ever raced there before and the only thing that teams can rely on is simulator data before they actually step onto the track.

On top of that, the report about the weather won’t really help the drivers or the teams either. The cold temperature means that drivers will have an added difficulty to warm up the tires to get the necessary grip. Moreover, if the tires do not warm up, then drivers coming out of the pits during the race will face a huge risk of understeering on the first corner.

McLaren would want to keep up their good run of form with a good result on the brand-new track. Moreover, since no team has competed in the Las Vegas GP, the likes of McLaren will indeed have a better opportunity to surprise Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who have been utterly dominant in the 2023 season.

Christian Horner recently summed up how the whole experience in Las Vegas might be for the drivers with such low expected track temperatures. He said, “It could be like driving on ice,” referring to the low grip levels that the drivers would face on the new track.