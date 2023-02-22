“Lewis Hamilton Was Being Weird”: Jenson Button Once Revealed How Former McLaren Star Was an ‘Awkward Teammate’

In 2010, McLaren was happy to boast an all-British Formula 1 team. Considering they hailed from Woking, they hired two successful British drivers, who held one world title at least in their name, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton.

However, the two never found the exemplary camaraderie to uplift their team from their downward spiral after the Spygate. In fact, the two had even managed to split the garage into camps. McLaren cited the past of the Button and Hamilton families and tried to show the two drivers as bantering friends.

Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, was a customer of Button’s father, as the former used to purchase karting equipment from them. Thus, the two F1 drivers had a shared history since childhood.

But the two never got better off the rivalry between them two. Though they were in a cordial relationship off the track, Button sensed something ‘weird’ between the two even there.

Jenson Button felt Lewis Hamilton was being weird

Button revealed to BBC a few years ago that they were always respectful to each other after racing, and Hamilton even used to come and talk to his dad in between. But amidst that, the Briton found something discomforting from his compatriot.

“When we spent time together it was nice, and he’d always strike up a conversation with dad, and we’d hang out a bit. But at the same time there were an awful lot of awkward and uncomfortable silences, and often I’d think: ‘What’s going unsaid here?'” said Button to BBC.

Button reveals the two had a few common interests and were hitting off well there. Moreover, Button didn’t like Hamilton leaving McLaren in 2013, as he believed he enjoyed the competition against the seven-time world champion.

Since then, Hamilton has only grown

In 2023, Hamilton will be one of the leading figures in F1. Whenever something critical happens worldwide, the media expects him to be the representative from F1 and take a stand. Most of the time, he gracefully does that and has garnered respect for his well-put-out thoughts.

In 10 years, Hamilton is different, and Button claims he is happy to see his growth. He claims Hamilton to be a statesman and a great representative of the sport.

This year, Hamilton is again partnering with another Briton— George Russell. So far, the two have shown enough harmony for Mercedes to relax and work on their team’s objectives.

However, many feel since the two weren’t vying for the championship last year, the tensions between the two never appeared. So, if Mercedes fights for the championship in 2023, it could bring a different side to the new duo.

