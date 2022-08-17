When Kimi Raikkonen fell asleep on his $140 Million bed in garage

Former World champion Kimi Raikkonen was caught sleeping on several occasions in his $140 million bed located in his own F1 garage.

Kimi Raikkonen is one of the iconic drivers of this generation. He is a cool, calm, and composed person who is a man of a few words. With this, he became one of the beloved drivers on the grid.

He won a world championship with Ferrari back in 2007 and still performed at the top level before calling it at the end of the 2021 season.

There are several occasions in which the Finnish driver has made the fans go ‘Awww.’ One of them is where the iconic driver slept in his car throughout his 19 seasons in F1.

Kimi Raikkonen’s introduction to the F1 world via sleeping in the garage

It all began in the 2001 Australian Grand Prix in which Kimi Raikkonen debuted. Every driver is nervous and feels anxiety while driving the fastest cars on the grid for the first time.

The same cannot be said for The Iceman. He did not show any signs of panic with his debut with Sauber. Instead, he slept in the team’s garage and the mechanics woke him up 30 mins before the race.

Moreover, Raikkonen scored his first F1 points on this particular occasion. From starting 13th on the grid, he finished sixth securing a crucial point for the team.

The 2007 World Champion shall not be disturbed from his deep sleep

Practice sessions are something that Kimi Raikkonen might feel is a waste of time and energy. Hence, there have been two occasions in which he was in a deep sleep.

During his second stint with Ferrari, the 2007 World Champion slept on two occasions. One of them was during a practice session for a Grand Prix and the other during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Turning the clock years later in Ferrari’s customer team Alfa Romeo, Raikkonen was in possible dreams as caught by the cameraman. He slept during the 3rd practice session of the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.