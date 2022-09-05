F1

“Take a year off, come back in 2024”: Daniel Ricciardo caught revealing his future in conversation with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez

"Take a year off, come back in 2024": Daniel Ricciardo caught revealing his future in conversation with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"A bowling average of 16.94": Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision
Next Article
"Asli deshbhakt ye sab harkatein nahi karte": Mohammed Shami shuts down trolls slamming Arshdeep Singh for dropped catch vs Pakistan in Dubai
F1 Latest News
"We will be employing even more lawyers"– Toto Wolff on Alpine losing $420,000 lawsuit against McLaren-Oscar Piastri
“We will be employing even more lawyers”– Toto Wolff on Alpine losing $420,000 lawsuit against McLaren-Oscar Piastri

Toto Wolff claims that now teams will lawyer up and have stricter contracts with the…